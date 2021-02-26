OTTUMWA — Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were below 200 for the first time since July on Friday, but new data reported another 714 tests returned positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 25 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,463 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 18 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included six new cases in Appanoose, 3three in Jefferson, three in Monroe and one in Davis.
Iowa has now given 603,415 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10% of its population. About 4.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 33rd in Iowa, with 1,427 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,704 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 503 in Jefferson, 374 in Appanoose, 228 in Monroe, 167 in Davis and 130 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 196 as of Friday morning. It's the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 15, 2020. There were 46 in an intensive care unit, which is the lowest usage since July 7, 2020.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.5%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 1%.