Have you had COVID-19? If so, hospitals need your plasma.
The LifeServe Blood Center says there is a critical need for convalescent plasma as hospitalizations for COVID-19 rise to record levels around the state.
In the last two weeks, the blood center has provided more than 650 units of plasma to local hospitals. Their current supply is not enough.
The plasma is used in treating current COVID-19 patients. Donations to the blood center means the plasma is used to treat local patients.
Eligible donors will be those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or tested positive for having COVID-19 antibodies. Those who believe they may have had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation can complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility.
All blood donors receive an antibody test as part of the regular donation process.
Schedule an appointment today at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 1-800-287-4903.
"We're asking for the public's help to spread the word and for people who have recovered from COVID to step up and donate," Danielle West, the director of marketing and public relations at LifeServe Blood Center. "We expect the demand for this type of blood product to double in the coming week."