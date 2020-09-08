OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center and Pella Regional Medical Center were recently designated as a Blue Distinction Center-plus for its Knee and Hip Replacement program by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
The hospital was one of 14 Iowa facilities to earn either Blue Distinction Center or Blue Distinction Center-plus. To qualify, a facility must first meet the Blue Distinction Center national quality and cost measures.
A Blue Distinction Center-plus is, on average, 20 percent more cost-efficient compared to other facilities.
Both designations show expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes.
Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed elective procedures in the United States.