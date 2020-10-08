OTTUMWA — Former Pennsylvania Place President Brenda Hostetler has returned to the senior living facility as its new executive director.
Hostetler is a 30-year healthcare services veteran.
"I'm excited to be back! I truly love working with the elderly and their family members," Hostetler said. "Even though these are trying times for everyone, my history with Penn Place will assist our team in continuing the efforts of keeping our residents connected and protected through COVID-19 and beyond.
"I'm a firm believer that you're only as good as your staff — and we have a great, caring staff that are keeping our residents safe."
Pennsylvania Place offers independent town homes and apartments, assisted living apartments and memory care suites.
"We are proud of the reputation Pennsylvania Place has built as the award-winning retirement community in the Ottumwa area, and look forward to continuing to exceed the communities' expectations," said Penn Place Community Relations Director Brandie Elder. "We are known for providing award-winning care and robust life enrichment programs, and know that Brenda will contribute to improving our campus even more."
For more information about Pennsylvania Place, call (641) 799-9898, or visit its website at www.pennplace.com