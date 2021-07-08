KEOSAUQUA — Hotel Manning, a hotel on the banks of the Des Moines River that is on the National Register of Historic Places, received a historic preservation tax credit from the Iowa Economic Development Authority Wednesday.
The $343,169 credit, which was applied for by the Hotel Manning Preservation Group, will go toward renovations of over $1 million. Those renovations began in 2020.
The hotel was one of a dozen entities to earn tax credits, which are funded by the IEDA for projects to rehabilitate underused for historic vacant buildings.
Twenty-one applications were received, requesting over $43 million in tax credits.