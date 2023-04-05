DES MOINES — An Iowa House subcommittee unanimously supported a proposal to create an income tax exemption for workers who care for people with disabilities.
House File 264 would exempt individual income tax wages for employees of a nonprofit organization providing services for people with a mental or physical disability. Lawmakers heard from several disability rights and worker advocates at the Monday meeting, who said the measure would help recruit and retain workers in an industry where low wages and challenging work is common.
Iowa employers in most industries are facing a workforce shortage, but nonprofit care providers are often not able to match competitive wages that other businesses can offer, Carlyn Crowe with the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council said. Employers have had issues where a new hire ends up leaving to work at a fast-food restaurant because it’s a better-paying position.
While raising wages is not viable for many care providers, the tax exemption could help support these positions, said Amy Campbell, a lobbyist representing social services organizations including Hills and Dales and Systems Unlimited, Inc.
“It takes a lot of money to increase direct support professional wages, estimates of $60 million just to increase by $1,” Campbell said. “So we look at this as an economical option in terms of getting more support for those providers, by eliminating the tax on their wages.”
Rep. Elizabeth Wilson, D-Marion, said the measure could help direct care workers save up to $1,300 through the exemption.
It’s not the first step Iowa lawmakers have taken to address the direct care worker shortage; in 2021, the Legislature approved a 3.5% increase to Medicaid rates for community care services. But many groups providing direct care still feared workforce shortages would close their doors, according to a 2022 report by the Des Moines Register.
Wilson, who introduced the bill, said she’s heard as a member of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee that health officials hope to support a move of individuals with disabilities from institutions to community-based housing. The U.S. Department of Justice reported in 2021 that Iowa was “heavily biased” toward institutionalizing people with disabilities.
“We are having a hard time with direct support personnel now, much less when we are trying to take people from institutions potentially and put them in community homes,” Wilson said. “But we have got to elevate this career, and this may be one step towards drawing more attention to it.”
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, questioned whether the bill will impact Earned Income Tax Credits for people claiming the exemption, but Wilson said it should not impact Iowans’ access to that tax credit.
The bill has a companion, Senate File 7, introduced by Republican Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale. Wilson said she has spoken with Zaun on getting bipartisan support for the measure.
“It’s a tough session, and it’s tough being a freshman so it’s nice to see,” Wilson said.
