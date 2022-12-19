OTTUMWA — When Viola Howie was asked if she could do something one last time her reply was simple.
"I just want to have all of my children together again before I go," she said.
With Christmas quickly approaching and Viola’s health rapidly declining, a plan needed set in motion.
On Friday, Viola’s wish came true. With her family gathered at her side stories were told, memories were shared and tears were shed.
When Viola was asked what her most prized and favorite memory was, she said, with a smile on her face, “My children.”
Each of Viola’s children shared with their mother how much they loved her and how thankful they are that she is their mother. Howie’s daughters Heather and Chawn both said that they were thankful and blessed to have had their mother as their best friend.
Chawn stated tearfully, “You have been my strength when I didn’t have any and I thank you for that.”
“We just celebrated our 53rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 28," said James, Viola’s husband. He then turned toward his wife and said, "I have loved you from the moment that I met you and I will love you forever. I always will. I always have.”
Faith and family are the most important things in Viola’s life.
“When I get to see Jesus for the first time I will tell him I love him!" she said. "I will be happy to be with him and in a new body. I will praise Him!"
Mrs. Howie then was asked if she could be remembered for something, what would it be.
She replied, "I want to be remembered as a good and loving wife and mother for being kind and for my faith in God.”
