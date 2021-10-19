OTTUMWA — Five votes. Russ Hull isn't afraid to acknowledge how close he was to missing out on moving on to the general election.
However, he's also used that small margin of escaping the primary to provide renewed hope of claiming one of three open Ottumwa City Council seats.
The 40-year-old Hull met with members of The Courier's editorial board Thursday to discuss his goals, as well as addressing issues the city faces.
"I can tell you that I am heartfelt. I am probably the most like the people who are voting," said Hull, who drops off dumpsters, allowing him to engage with residents regularly. "I'm talking to people all the time, and those conversations can go a long way. You can't shut off communication with the citizens."
Hull first came onto the scene politically when he applied to fill the vacancy on the council when Skip Stevens resigned in August. Though he didn't get that opportunity, it never dampened his enthusiasm of running for public office. He's one of three council candidates who are 40 or younger.
"I think the reason we're doing it is because we want to make a difference," said Hull, who has been endorsed by the local firefighters union. "I hope in the coming years we'll have more of that. If you haven't been in this position, it's hard to start. They want to, but they just don't know how to."
Hull has been a regular at city council meetings, and believes the city's 2040 comprehensive plan is a guide to the future of the city. He said addressing one need will start a chain reaction to address others.
"It's kind of full circle," he said. "So you do one part, it helps move another. It's the firefighters, the police department. That all works into building industry here, and that helps raise wages, helps better the homes and roads.
"But we also need to fill in the blank parts," he said. "It doesn't tell us what houses to build where, or what businesses to bring to Ottumwa. It's an outline for us to follow, and I think we should follow it."
Hull, like others, believes the hotel at Bridge View Center will be good for economic development, but has concerns about the potential housing development on Bonita Avenue, which has been proposed to be funded by a 20-year tax-increment financing rebate at 100% to the developer.
"I don't believe that 20 years for a residential property is beneficial to the city. This is really, actually quite a bit worse than the hotel," he said. "Because when you do this, you're going to have to redo roads, put in stoplights, you're going to need sidewalks and all the infrastructure that goes into it.
"And then you give them back all their tax money for 20 years, and that takes away from the other parts of town to pay for that stuff. Even 15 years seems a little long to me. There's just different ways to structure it."
Another issue that hasn't made its way to council yet is the public's interest in possibly changing the city's breed-specific ban when it comes to pit bull dogs. Hull sees faults on both sides.
"I don't really have a stance, but I know we put that ban in place is because a pit bull killed a kid. So I would have to look at all the information to really know," he said. "But my gut tells me the ban was put in place for a reason. I know people aren't following it, and they're also not enforcing it."
Hull's major reason for running for council is that he wants to create better-paying jobs in the community. He's seen the help-wanted signs, and wonders what's missing.
"I think if they paid a little better, they probably would fill those positions," he said. "The way I think we need to address that is just to encourage businesses to raise their wages. Maybe we can start looking at industries that pay a little better and bring them here."
Hull is an active participant on social media when it comes to addressing concerns from residents. He doesn't see that stopping if he's elected, and believes all residents should be well informed.
"Their voices really do matter, and I think people just feel disconnected from their city government," he said. "With new council members and a new mayor, it's a perfect time to open those lines of communication. People need to be heard.
"Even if you don't think people are listening," he said, "they really are."