A little girl came up to Amanda Hull on her first day Wednesday with one simple question:
"Are you the new girl firefighter," she asked.
For Hull, that was all the validation she needed that she'd made it.
Hull was approved by the Ottumwa City Council to a round of applause during Tuesday's meeting as she became the first female firefighter in the Ottumwa Fire Department's history. Hull, who had worked at ORMICS for the last five years, was ready to take her career another step.
"For me, it's a lifestyle I've had, but the reality is sinking in that I'm a firefighter," Hull said. "The department has been my family for 15 years. You know you're going to miss holidays, but having these guys made it a heck of a lot easier."
Hull was pulled from the city's civil service list to become a probationary firefighter. There is the possibility the department could hire another firefighter, chief Tony Miller said, but that is dependent on whether there is a possible resignation.
If not, the department will be fully staffed, and Miller said he couldn't have found anyone more suited for the job.
"We've been looking for a lady firefighter for quite a while, and I know Amanda is going to do a great job for us," Miller said. "She jumped in with both feet and went right with it."
Miller acknowledged it has been difficult to find women for the civil service list, particularly the fire department. He said twice in the past he's gotten to the interview stage with potential female firefighters before they decided not to take the job. With Hull, there was no hesitancy.
"She has a very good personality, but because she's worked for ORMICS, she has a great bedside manner when we respond to medical calls," he said. "I thought she'd be a great choice. She will represent our city well."
For 21 years, Hull had been working to get to this point. And one event gave clarity to her career choice: 9/11.
"I know it's cheesy, but I was a senior in high school and I didn't know what I wanted to do," she said. "I found out there were only three women in the FDNY.
"Then, I'd given up on my dream, and five years ago, I had another opportunity at it," Hull said. "I'd worked side by side with the fire department and they encouraged me to take the test. It's not your normal job interview process. It's a little bit different."
Her first 24-hour shift started Wednesday, but Hull understands not every shift is going to be a high-energy, adrenaline-jacking experience.
"When you walk in at 7 a.m. and go until 7 a.m., you can get five calls or 30," she said. "You're going to have days where you have a lot of calls. I knew what I was getting into, especially being on the ambulance."
She was part of a house-burning as an urban renewal project Thursday, "the first time in 18 years I'd seen a fire."
"It kind of puts you in that mood," she said.
As for being a beacon for others, she relishes that opportunity as well.
"I've got a friend who has a daughter that wants to be a firefighter," Hull said. "You just go do it, especially when it's in your heart."