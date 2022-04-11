FAIRFIELD — Human remains were located Friday near a lake in Jefferson County, authorities said.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said Monday that the remains are suspected to belong to an adult male, but they've not yet made an identification.
No foul play is suspected, though the body remains under investigation. The attorney's office said there were no signs of inflicted trauma on the body.
The remains were located on Friday afternoon near the train tracks south of Walton Lake in Jefferson County. They were in an advanced state of decomposition and are believed by authorities to have been there for a year or longer.
The cause of death has not been established and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 641-472-3576.