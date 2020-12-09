Starting Tuesday, Iowans can buy 2021 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses to replace their expiring 2020 licenses, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Licenses for the 2020 season expire Jan. 10.
The menu of license options for 2021 includes the popular "Outdoor Combo" annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat license for $55. Also, the "Angler's Special" three-year fishing license will be available for $62, and the "Hunter's Special" three-year hunting license — with habitat included — will be available for $101.
Also available is the "Bonus Line" option for $14, allowing resident and non-resident anglers to fish with one more line, in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
Also, a paper license may be upgraded to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for $5.
Licenses are available several ways, including the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile application for iPhone and Android devices. Inside the app, hunters and anglers can access their license information from any location, as well as having the ability to sync hunting and fishing licenses on the app to show in the field. They may also download multiple customer licenses to offer one secure digital license document location for families, groups and more.
Those interested in obtaining a license may also go to one of the 700 DNR locations statewide, or acquire one on the DNR's website.