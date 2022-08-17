OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man is facing an attempted murder charge after investigators say he used a crossbow to shoot his sleeping wife.
The Ottumwa Police Department said they were called to 330 Evergreen in eastern Ottumwa at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a female at the residence who had been shot with a crossbow.
About nine hours later, George Edward Dennison, 68, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office near a wooded area at Evergreen Street and Mable Street, about 600 feet southeast of the residence. He has been charged with attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
The victim was identified as his wife, 68-year-old Lillian Dennison. The two had been involved in a verbal argument before and the victim had later went to sleep, resting her hands between her head and pillow, according to court filings from investigators. Court documents say the arrow penetrated her hand, pinning it to a pillow. Police say she sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Dennison is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
