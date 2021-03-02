OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district is finding itself in familiar territory: finding a new principal for Ottumwa High School.
The resignation of current principal Richard Hutchinson was approved in the personnel report, part of the larger consent agenda, at the most recent school board meeting. His resignation is effective at the end of the school year.
It’s the latest in a series of faces at the helm of OHS. Following the retirement of Mark Hanson in 2017, Cory Johnson served one year, leaving to become curriculum director of Burlington Community School District. Dan McGuire then held the post for one year, his resignation citing family concerns. He then reversed his decision and became principal of Evans Middle School for a year before retiring.
Hutchinson is currently in his second year as OHS principal. The position of “Head Principal, OHS” was posted on the district’s employment opportunities site Feb. 23. The district aims to have a new OHS principal in place by July 1.