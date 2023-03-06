WEST DES MOINES — Centerville native Bea Cisler has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. Cisler, store manager at the Indianola Hy-Vee was named one of the Store Managers of the Year at the company’s annual stockholders meeting in December.
Hy-Vee’s District Store Director Nate Fehl noted Cisler’s strong work ethic and dedication to her customers as key reasons for her being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.
“Bea has been with Hy-Vee for nearly 30 years and her experience shows every day,” said Fehl. “The first thing you notice about her is that she is one of the hardest-working people you will ever meet. Even on the most stressful days, she stays positive and keeps moving forward. Bea is always smiling and stops whatever she is doing when a customer needs help. She definitely understands that the customer is always first in our stores.”
Cisler’s Hy-Vee career began in 1993 as a part-time courtesy clerk and checker/stocker in Centerville. She became a full-time employee in 1995. She transferred to Faribault in 1996 as a shift manager and moved to Red Oak in 1999 as manager, perishables, and manager, store operations. In 2003, Cisler moved to Hy-Vee on Fleur in Des Moines and filled the roles of manager, store operations; manager, perishables; and manager, health, wellness, home. She received her first store director assignment in 2012 at Osceola and then became a recruiting supervisor. Cisler served as a marketing and merchandising director in 2017 and took over as store manager at Indianola in 2020, her current position.
Cisler graduated from Centerville High School and furthered her education at Indian Hills Community College, earning an associate degree. She is married to Jimmy and they have two children, Tyler and Seth, and four grandchildren.
