OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores participated in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive by offering customers the opportunity to donate during the checkout process.
Local Hy-Vee managers presented a check for $1,000 to Envoy Joel Arthur to add to the Red Kettle campaign total.
"With this gift, we've reached 105% of our goal and are grateful to the generosity of Hy-Vee and its customers," Arthur said in a statement.
The final Red Kettle campaign total was $42,000, and funds will remain in Wapello and Davis counties to provide services throughout the upcoming year.