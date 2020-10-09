WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee is expanding its COVID-19 testing, including to locations in southeast Iowa.
Testing windows for the drive-thru testing process are open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings with hours varying by location. The tests are free and are available for children age 3 and up when accompanied by a guardian. They are administrated through the stores’ pharmacy and are coordinated by eTrueNorth.
While symptoms do not need to be present to receive a test, online registration is needed to receive a voucher number, testing site and appointment time. To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com and fill out the questionarre and required information. At the appointment, a pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. Patients will then drop their kit in a collection bin, with the process taking about five minutes.
The Hy-Vee pharmacy will collect the tests to be shipped to a lab for processing, with results emailed to the patient in three to five business days.
Area Hy-Vees participating in the program are Hy-Vee Drugstore in Ottumwa and Albia, Knoxville, Oskaloosa and Pella Hy-Vees.