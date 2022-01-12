OTTUMWA — Ottumwa South Hy-Vee store participated in a Register Kettle Drive by offering customers the opportunity to give during check out.
Today, Hy-Vee South presented at check for $1,042 to Envoy Joel Arthur to add to the Red Kettle Campaign total.
“With this gift and partnership with HyVee South, we’ve reached 116% of our goal and are grateful to the generosity of HyVee and their customers,” stated Envoy Arthur.
The final Red Kettle Campaign total was $58,252 and funds will remain in Wapello & Davis counties to provided services throughout the upcoming year.