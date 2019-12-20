DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of a Davis County man who was a teenager when he shot and killed his father.
Michael Goodwin Jr. was 16 when, in December 2015, he shot his father twice in the head, killing him. He left the home and spent the night at his ex-girlfriend’s house. Court filings said he told her his father was out of town and he was locked out.
Law enforcement took Goodwin to the hospital on Dec. 12 for a mental health evaluation after he forced his former girlfriend to leave a school dance with him by threatening to hurt her new boyfriend. He was evaluated after making that threat and threats of suicide, but still did not say what had happened to his father.
His father was found Dec. 13 after a friend grew concerned and checked the family home. He contacted the Davis County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy found Goodwin Sr. still in his reclining chair.
Goodwin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement that required a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. The court sentenced him to between 20 and 50 years in prison, in accordance with the agreement.
In 2018, Goodwin filed a motion to correct what he claimed was an illegal sentence. It was denied. His appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court restated that claim and also said he should have been appointed counsel to assist with proceedings following that filing.
The Iowa Supreme Court concluded the state was correct in arguing Goodwin’s challenge was improperly made. It also said the fact of filing a motion itself does not automatically require appointment of an attorney:
“We hold Goodwin’s challenge to his sentence does not constitute a proper motion to correct an illegal sentence. Our determination is fatal to his claim he had a statutory right to counsel … . Our determination also means Goodwin’s challenges to his sentence must be dismissed as untimely. Goodwin had to make these challenges in a direct appeal and failed to do so.”