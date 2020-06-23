OTTUMWA — A recent grant will make hazardous materials calls a little safer for area responders.
The Southeast Iowa Response Group received a $1,000 grant it plans to use for the purchase of hazmat boots. The grant was from the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), the group’s insurance provider.
ICAP offered the grants to mark the pool’s 30th anniversary. It was designed to be a source of funding for important but not bank-breaking purchases like automated external defibrillators or fire extinguishers.