OTTUMWA — Even after a Friday autopsy, the identity and cause of death of a body found in an Ottumwa lagoon Wednesday remain a mystery.
“We don’t know the identity yet,” said Lt. Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department. “It’s just hard to say, and that’s just primarily due to the decomposition of the body.”
That decomposition, he said, even makes it difficult to determine the age of the person. While he didn’t give a specific amount of time the body is estimated to have been in the water before it was discovered, Bell did say it had been several days.
In addition, Friday’s primary autopsy didn’t yield any indication of cause of death.
“There was nothing to indicate, at least with the autopsy findings so far, that there was any trauma that would substantiate the cause of death,” he said, adding there was no trauma on the body to indicate the person was dead before he went in the water. “There’s still nothing that gives us suspicion that this is something outside of natural or accidental death. With the information we have, we don’t have anything to suggest foul play was involved.”
A toxicology test has been conducted on the remains, but the results from that could take up to two months to receive, Bell added.
“Primarily, what we’re doing from this point is trying to identify who the person is,” he said, by using fingerprint analysis and information from law enforcement databases, such as comparing arrest information in regards to some tattoos that were on the body.
The department is also looking into missing persons reports.
“So far, there are no missing persons reports that might match with the identity of the body, but that could mean the person’s just not local to Ottumwa,” Bell said. “As time goes on, our search area gets bigger, but right now, there’s no missing person reports we can find, at least in our area, that match the description of the person recovered.”