DES MOINES — Iowa hit a new daily high for COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 648 nw cases announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The figure is significantly higher than Friday’s 521 new cases, which was at the time the highest daily count. Iowa now has 5,093 confirmed cases.
Saturday’s announcement included five additional deaths, bringing the number of Iowans killed by the virus to 112.
Officials tied the increase in positive tests to the state’s efforts to increase testing.
“The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues,” the Iowa Department of Public Heath said in a statement.
Saturday marked the first opening of a large-scale, drive-up testing site in Des Moines, part of the Test Iowa initiative. Additional sites are expected to open in the coming days around the state.
Local data continued to show seven cases in Wapello County.