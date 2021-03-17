CENTERVILLE — A public-private partnership will produce a 53-bed, apartment-style residency hall named Traxler Hall on Indian Hills' Centerville campus.
The announcement was made this week when Indian Hills Community College entered an agreement with First Street Development. The college has signed a 20-year lease, with an optional five-year extension. At lease end, the college will own the residence hall. Over the lease, the college's annual payments are $196,000.
The partnership was spurred when community member Bill Cortesio attended a Kaffee Klatch meeting in Centerville where Noel Gorden, the dean of the Centerville campus, had spoken about the college's housing struggle.
With the addition of mens and womens wrestling programs at Centerville, as well as the industrial maintenance technology and practical nursing programs, the campus lacked adequate on-campus housing space.
Cortesio got together with a group of six local businesses to find a way to meet the need to create more housing.
"This public-private partnership will be instrumental in ensuring the continued growth of the Centerville campus," said college president Matt Thompson. "We are proud to work with First Street Development to fulfill the housing need on campus and look forward to working with them on this project, as well as future projects that may arise."
Those businesses included Melanie Cowan, Weber Realty; Jesse Fagen, Southern Iowa Heating and Cooling; Clint Housh, Lockridge Lumber; Jeff Kulmatycki, Hawk Insurance; Rob Talbot, Superior Cable & Data; and Kevin Wiskus, Your Square Deal Furniture & Appliance.
"There is nothing but good things that can come out of the partnership with Indian Hills and First Street Development," Fagen said. "I'm excited for the future of this town, our region and of course Indian Hills Community College."
A 53-bed apartment-style resident hall has been designed for the Indian Hills campus in Centerville. It'll be named Taxler Hall, a nod to Bob Traxler who volunteered countless hours of time working on projects at Pat Daugherty Field and the Centerville campus.
Taxler died in August at the age of 103. His daughter, Connie Castillo, and son-in-law Jim were in attendance at the signing.
The college is planning a ground-breaking ceremony on April 6.