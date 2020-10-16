OTTUMWA — Over the next five years, more than $2 million in grant money will be funneled to Indian Hills Community College to boost student success.
The college Friday announced notification they had received the competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Title III Grant.
The grant is awarded to higher education institutions seeking to expand their capacity for serving low-income students by strengthening academic quality, management and fiscal stability.
Indian Hills Community College will establish an on-campus teaching and learning center, improve technology, improve student financial literacy and create an on-campus career center, they said in a press release.
"We learned through COVID-19 that the college must improve our technology to continue to serve students both virtually and face-to-face," Dr. Matt Thompson, Indian Hills president said. "This grant will allow us to equip current learning spaces to meet immediate and future technology needs."
The on-campus teaching and learning center will be used for professional development for Indian Hills staff.
Dr. Jill Budde, vice president for learning and engagement at Indian Hills, said professional development will provide staff members more training on technology. The grant funding will also provide an instructional coach.
Indian Hills last received a Title III grant in 2009, when it expanded the college's online court offerings.