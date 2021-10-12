OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has been awarded two renewal grants for federal programs to help qualified individuals meet educational goals
The T.R.I.O. Educational Talent Search (ETS) program will provide support to 500 middle school and high school students per year in the Ottumwa and Cardinal school districts to help hem graduate high school and enroll in college.
The T.R.I.O. Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) will help 1,000 individuals in 22 counties in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri complete the steps necessary to enroll in college.
Both programs focus on serving low-income, potential first-generation college students. The awards are expected to be $1.4 million for ETS and $1.3 million for EOC. The awards will be distributed over five years and are contingent on continued federal funding.
Services provided by ETS include in-school group workshops, financial literacy education, ACT prep activities, career exploration and college visits. EOC services include assistance with completed the FAFSA and college admissions applications, college and career exploration, student loan rehabilitation and assistance with scholarships.
For more information about ETS, contact ets@indianhills.edu, or call (641) 683-5130. For more information about EOC, contact eoc@indianhills.edu, or call (641) 683-5315.