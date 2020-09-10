OTTUMWA — During Indian Hills Community College's annual Staff Day last week, the college honored five of its faculty members with Rank I status.
Each year, eligible faculty are invited to apply, and approximately 20 percent of the college's instructors hold the distinction.
To qualify for Rank I distinction, faculty must meet eight different criteria, with some of the key elements being at least three years of full-time teaching, evaluations by supervisors and student perceptions of the instructor over both the fall and spring terms.
Faculty are recognized for the accomplishment just once a year.
The five honorees of Rank I distinction:
Lisa Fritz
Fritz, an associate professor of art, has served the college for 30 years and for the past decade, has been an instructor in both Centerville and Ottumwa. Fritz spearheaded one of the college's most popular events, "Soup for the Arts," and she's supervised by Jennifer Boyenga, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Service Award with the college. Fritze also has donated creative work to the Ottumwa Area Arts Council and the City of Ottumwa, and is actively involved in the Heartland Humane Society.
Patricia Babbitt
Babbitt is an associate professor of math at the Centerville campus. She began her Indian Hills career as a part-time developmental math instructor and tutor before supervising all testing at the Academic Success Center in Center, and serving as a Student Support Services academic advisor.
Ray Slavens
Slavens, a professor of English and theater at the college, has served two different stints at IHCC. He first taught fro 2001 to 2006, then returned in 2015. Slavens is a faculty sponsor for both the Drama Club and Allies for Equality, and has served as a board member for the Ottumwa Community Players.
Michael Miller
Miller, associate professor of biology, began his career at Indian Hills in 2010. He is an active member of the campus community as he serves as chair of the Quality Faculty Plan Committee and is a member of the Higher Learning Commission Criterion 3 Committee. Away from the college, Miller has served as vice president of the League for Women Voters since 2016, participated in the Ottumwa Leadership Academy, served on the Wapello County Heritage Board and is a leader with the local Cub Scout pack.
Brydon Kaster
Kaster is an associate professor of animal science and precision farming. He was hired by the college in 2004 as the original agriculture instructor and was tasked with starting a new program on the Centerville campus. Since then, he has developed four different learning lab sites — the IHCC farm site, the Morgan E. Cline Greenhouse, a row crop plot and a tree plot on campus. Kaster has served as past president of the Iowa Association of Agriculture Educators, and as a state and national contest coordinator for the Professional Agriculture Student national organization since 2016. He also is an active council member with Iowa State University Extension and the Appanoose County Farm Bureau.