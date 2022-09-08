OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Community College Computer Software Development program and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. are excited to announce the first students to participate in the newly created Cambridge Internship and Employment Program.
Andrea Rottman from Centerville and Logan Halstead from La Plata, Missouri, have each been awarded a renewable $2,400 scholarship and will be offered a paid internship with Cambridge. The students may also be offered employment opportunities at Cambridge upon successful completion of their internships and graduation from the Computer Software Development program.
Rottman and Halstead began the program this fall.
This partnership between Indian Hills and Cambridge is intended to be a fast track to quality employment for Indian Hills Computer Software Development students while providing Cambridge with a direct method of recruiting talented, well-qualified candidates.
"We are so excited to have Cambridge partner with our students to provide this amazing opportunity," said Indian Hills Professor of Computer Software Development Susan Wilson. “This program allows our students to gain employment with a starting salary equivalent to students with a Bachelor’s degree, but in less time and with little or no debt.”
“We’re pleased to partner with Indian Hills to provide opportunities for students in their top-notch computer software program,” said Cambridge First Vice President and Chief Information Officer Larry Casey. “We’re always looking for ways to help people in the community develop their skillset. We see this partnership as a great way of doing that, and we congratulate Andrea and Logan for their scholarship and internship with Cambridge.”
The program is open to prospective Computer Software Development students and is currently accepting applications for students enrolling in Fall 2023. To apply for the program, visit www.indianhills.edu/cambridge.
