OTTUMWA — Students in the region saved millions of dollars by taking college classes while enrolled in high school.
Indian Hills Community College said Tuesday that students saved $5.2 million in tuition costs by taking concurrent enrollment credits. During the just-completed academic year, the college reported that 2,156 students in Indian Hills' 10-county region were enrolled in at least one course. All told, students completed a total of 28,306 credits. The credits are provided free of charge to students enrolled in them.
There were 52 area students that are graduating not just with a high school diploma, but a degree from Indian Hills as well.
"We are proud to work with our local school districts to provide concurrent enrollment credits and save families in southern Iowa millions of dollars in community college tuition," Indian Hills President Matt Thompson said.
Students who complete concurrent enrollment courses while in high school receive a $1,000 Connect2College Scholarship for use at Indian Hills.