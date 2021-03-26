OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College could soon be making one of the biggest infrastructure investments the school has seen.
The college's board of trustees met in special session Friday to view a presentation from president Matt Thompson of a proposed $34.6 million plan to either build or renovate facilities on both the Centerville and Ottumwa campuses.
The plan includes four main projects, but only one that will be built from scratch. The project is scaled back from a similar proposal five years ago that didn't survive a bond referendum.
That said, most trustees were behind Thompson's vision for each campus. Also, starting next month, the college will begin a months-long campaign blitz to inform residents and alumni, and work with media, business partners and others about details of the project. The goal is to put a referendum before voters in November.
"We learned a lot from five years ago, and it didn't feel good when that didn't pass," Thompson said. "I think we thought, 'We'll, it's for the college, so it'll pass.' I don't look at this that way.
"What we learned is that a lot of it is keeping those partnerships and communicating with people, being open and transparent. We grew from that experience, and we're growing from this one as well. We have to advance our college and put it on the cutting edge."
The four parts of the plan would include:
• A brand-new Centerville academic building, which would be built in two phases on a hillside and replace the 13 individual buildings on the campus. The first phase would consist of labs for agriculture, construction technology, industrial maintenance and welding, as well as classrooms. The second phase would add 14 classrooms, and offices for administrators and faculty. There would also be a library and dining area for students.
• Renovating the old auto-collision laboratory in the main building on the north campus in Ottumwa and putting the Criminal Justice program there, complete with a virtual reality simulation chamber, four large classrooms, locker rooms and a multipurpose training facility.
• Adding a student wellness wing onto the Tom Arnold Net Center, which would feature two fitness classrooms, a lobby, basketball court, and a large strength and conditioning area.
• Renovating the fine arts building to give better acoustics, and adding three practice rooms for choir and band, an acting/film room and piano lab/lesson room, as well as dressing and makeup rooms.
Also discussed but not part of the cost was adding virtual classrooms to each high school in the college's region to create more flexibility for high school students taking online courses through the college.
In the best-case scenario, Thompson believed the project could take up to five years to complete. The school has already secured some funding, and will look for additional grants as well. However, Thompson is hoping to take to voters a proposal in the $20 million range, thinking that would be more palatable.
"We have to get that $30 million number down," said Thompson, who noted the college could use non-scholarship endowment funds to add to the college's infrastructure. "I really think we have a better sense of the cost estimates, and we've put in a lot more effort with the pre-planning stages to figure out what the footprint is going to look like."
"I think this is great for both campuses," said trustee Jerry Kirkpatrick, who represents the Centerville region. "It's well past time the buildings get replaced, because we have to remain relevant to serve our students, or we will dry up. I'll do whatever it takes to get this done."
Amy Webber, a trustee who represents Jefferson County, "had no hesitation" with the project, but was curious as to why some of the private funding was going toward the Centerville campus project, and wondered if the college would be seeking those in the Ottumwa region.
"Right now Centerville is kind of the low-hanging fruit," said foundation and development executive director Blaire Siems. "We have those relationships in place now, but we haven't really mapped it out yet up here. I think there is potential for that here though."
Since Indian Hills is funded by taxpayers, there will be questions by residents on what kind of property-tax situation they will find themselves. Thompson said the college is in the process of working that out, but during its campaign blitz will meet with local leaders and hold town hall forums to discuss that and other issues.
The significance of the project is not lost on Thompson.
"At one single time, I'd say this is the biggest investment we've made in the college," he said. "It's an investment into the future of the college. These things advance the college, and we want to be training students for years to come."