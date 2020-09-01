OTTUMWA — Later this month, Indian Hills Community College will be celebrating "Feeding Your Future: IHCC Gear Up Week."
The four-day initiative will take place Sept. 21-24, with a different theme each day as the college strives to produce awareness and readiness for its undergraduate programs.
On Sept. 21, the theme will be "Donuts and Dreams: A Sweet Look at the Future." The following day will be "Pizza and Planning: Career Planning Made Easy." On Sept. 23, the theme will be "Sweet Success Study Tools." On Sept. 24, the final day, the theme will be "Chip Away at Student Debt: Understanding Financial Aid."
All four days of the "Gear Up" initiative will be hosted by program coordinator Jennifer Rotle at the Potoven Student Success Center in the Arts and Sciences building on the Ottumwa campus. If COVID-19 guidelines allow, food and refreshment will be provided.
The initiative is designed to support underserved students as they pursue postsecondary education. The program strives to ensure that all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, have the opportunity to succeed i life after high school. The college is acting to expand and sustain college access, readiness and success using relationships and retention at both the Ottumwa and Centerville campuses.
For more information, contact Rotle at jennifer.rotle@indianhills.edu.