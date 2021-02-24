OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College is inviting high school seniors living and attending high school in the college's 10-county service region to apply for entry into the President's Academy for the 2021-22 school year.
The President's Academy will include one student from each of the 19 school districts in the IHCC region, which includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.
Interested students should be seniors pursuing an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree, or are currently undecided in their choice of majors.
Students selected for the President's Academy will receive a full-tuition scholarship to attend IHCC, and will be part of a cohort designed to develop young leaders. The academy will meet month with IHCC president Matt Thompson to develop leadership skills, participate in networking activities with local business and industry leaders, and engage in hands-on experiences through work-based learning and internship opportunities.
Applicants must complete the President's Academy application, the IHCC application for admission, the IHCC Foundation Scholarship application, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1.
Finalists for the President's Academy Scholarship may be asked to attend and interview with Thompson, with the winners notified by April 30.
For more information regarding the scholarship or the application process, contact Becky Henderson at (641) 683-5156, or at becky.henderson@indianhills.edu.