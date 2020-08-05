OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College's Hills Fest 2020, which was scheduled for Friday, has been switched to a virtual format due to the continued concern of the spread of COVID-19.
In a release sent Wednesday, the school cited the concern of potential spread among large gatherings. Even though the live events associated with Hills Fest are canceled, students who need assistance with completing online applications, class registration and filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be able to meet virtually with an IHCC staff member.
"We are disappointed that we won't be able to have students on campus for Hills Fest, but we are still open and available to assist students in applying to Indian Hills," said Joni Kelley, executive dean, Enrollment Services and Registrar. "We look forward to serving as many students as possible in small groups, by phone or virtually via Zoom."
Members of the Indian Hills OneStop student service center, admissions, advising, Educational Opportunity Center and financial aid offices are available to meet virtually or in-person Monday through Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Students who would like to schedule a virtual or face-to-face meeting should call the OneStop at 641-683-5262.