OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College was recently approved by the Department of Labor to start a Nursing Apprenticeship program, and the school is wasting little time trying to connect potential nurses to employers.
Students who are selected for the program will be hired by a sponsoring employer and work part-time while completing their nursing degree. Students will first obtain their Certified Nurse Aide certificate and then move into the Indian Hills LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program. After completing the degree, each student will work full-time for their sponsoring employer for a minimum period of time.
Students interested in the opportunity are invited to attend an Apprentice Fair on Dec. 14 from 1-3 in the Rural Health Education Center on the IHCC main campus. The fair will provide the opportunity for interested students to meet with employers who have signed up to sponsor apprentices. Potential apprentices will learn about the admissions process for the nursing program and connect with an admissions representative from IHCC.
To RSVP a time slot, call (641) 683-5249, or email cews@indianhills.edu. No prior experience in health care is necessary.
Employers who are interested in how to become an employer partner for the program can contact Ashley Moyer at (641) 683-5227, or ashley.moyer@indianhills.edu.