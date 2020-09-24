DES MOINES — Indian Hills Community College was one of 65 applicants for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Fund Grant, the Iowa governor's office said Wednesday.
The program will assist local employers, nonprofits, community colleges, high schools, private universities and the University of Iowa provide post-secondary training to an education to Iowans whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic.
More than $4.3 million was awarded, and IHCC was awarded $100,000.
The IHCC program will serve 15 Iowans, who will be provided with free tuition in the Productions Specialist Technician program. The grant also awards stipends to participants to address barriers such as child care and transportation during training. Upon completion and receipt to certification, IHCC will assist with finding employment in the local area.
"The winning projects address for Iowans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic by providing training opportunities that will build on our economic recovery," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "These programs not only help those affected by the pandemic, they will also focus on recruiting our minority and underrepresented communities to help us diversify our workforce and provide equal chances for success for all Iowans."
The grant can be used to cover the cost of training, books and equipment. The Future Ready Iowa goal is to have 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025. Approximately 60 percent of Iowa's current workforce meets the education and training criteria.