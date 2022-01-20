OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has been awarded a federal grant that provides comprehensive financial and academic support to qualified students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The Growing Opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (GO STEM) program will provide scholarships up to $10,000 annually to at least 10 eligible students per year. The program requires participants to receive added college and career guidance through faculty mentoring, peer mentoring, a first-year cohort course series and a summer excursion.
The program focuses on serving students with demonstrated academic potential and financial need pursuing an associate degree in one of 10 target STEM programs.
“We are excited to be able to offer the GO STEM scholarship to our students. Recipients of this scholarship be well prepared to enter high demand STEM fields without having the burden of incurring long term debt," said Mark Van Velsor, principal investigator of the program.
The program is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) program. The college’s grant award totals $989,431 over six years and is contingent on continued federal funding.
Academic programs participating in the GO STEM program include: Computer Software Development, Cybersecurity and Systems Administration, Electrical and Renewable Energy Technology, Electronic Engineering Technology, Laser and Optics Technology, Robotics/Automation Technology, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.
The program is currently accepting applications for spring term 2022 and fall term 2022. Interested students my apply online at: https://www.indianhills.edu/payingforcollege/gostem_grant.php.
For more information about GO STEM, contact Mark.VanVelsor@indianhills.edu or call 641-683-5111, ext. 1761.