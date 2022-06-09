OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College was recently awarded a renewal grant for a federal program aimed at helping qualified high school students graduate from high school and enroll in college.
The TRIO Upward Bound program will provide support to 60 high school students per year in the Ottumwa and Centerville community school districts. The program focuses primarily on serving low-income, potential first-generation college students.
“We are excited to once again receive the TRIO Upward Bound funding to serve high school students in Ottumwa and Centerville,” IHCC President Matt Thompson said in a press release. “It is imperative that we work with students in our area to know and understand the academic and career pathways available to them. We look forward to working with the students and families of these school districts through this incredible program.”
The award is expected to total nearly $1.5 million over five years and is contingent on continued federal funding.
Services provided by Upward Bound during the school year include in-school group workshops focused on topics related to academic success and postsecondary enrollment, one-on-one advising, financial literacy education, ACT prep activities, career exploration and college visits, among others. During the summer, participants take part in a six-week, residential program on IHCC’s Main Ottumwa Campus that simulates a real college experience. The summer program culminates with a week-long cultural and educational trip.
“I am very proud to be able to continue to serve students from Centerville and Ottumwa high schools in the Upward Bound program,” said Debbie Boyer, IHCC’s director of pre-college TRIO program. “Our refunding speaks volumes about the staff and students currently involved in the program.”
Upward Bound is one of four federally-funded TRIO programs at IHCC.
For more information about Upward Bound, contact Debbie.Boyer@indianhills.edu or call (641) 683-5130.