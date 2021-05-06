OTTUMWA — People who have aspirations of being reserve officers in law enforcement won't have to look far anymore.
Indian Hills Community College was recently named an Iowa Post Reserve Program training site, and will be allowed to train reserve law enforcement officers in the college's 10-county region as well as throughout southeast Iowa.
The program will be taught by Indian Hills Criminal Justice program faculty as well as several adjunct instructors, and will be based on both the Main Campus and North Campus at the Ottumwa location.
"It's a good, good thing," Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said. "Most of our reserves had to pay for their own training and pay for their own vehicle. We'd have to pay for gas or any maintenance bills, but they had to pay for their own training."
Phillips also mentioned that when reserve officers go through training, they have to tackle areas such as blood-borne pathogens, hazmat, defensive driving, etc., and how those areas require specialized trainers.
"You know, it becomes more difficult to find people to do that," he said. "Indian Hills, particularly the program we work with out there, the criminal justice program has really worked hard to try to find ways to bring more training classes to the area.
"They've done an outstanding job getting this."
The program includes 80 hours of training and the completion of six modules, and had previously been taught by local sheriff or police departments.
"Prior to Indian Hills offering the reserve training program, officers had to complete the training in Des Moines or wait until a qualified instructor was available to teach the courses," IHCC Criminal Justice Director Tim King said. "This led to a shortage of trained reserve officers and overworked officers and deputies.
"The new training center will ensure that all officers receive the same training and are qualified and equipped to begin work as a reserve officer upon completion of the program."
The college will bring its first group of officers into the program in June, and registration for the program is facilitated through the college's Continuing Education department.
"The community college system is designed to be responsive to the needs of the community and specifically the workforce," IHCC president Matt Thompsons said. "Local sheriff and police departments approached Tim about training reserve officers at Indian Hills, and we were able to not only train 300 officers during the pandemic, but also apply for and receive approval to be an Iowa Post Reserve training site.
"We're proud to work with local law enforcement to meet the needs of those who take the oath to protect and serve southern Iowa."
Phillips sits on the college's Criminal Justice Program Advisory Committee and was one of the forces behind applying to be a reserve training site. He said having additional facilities for training beyond a training room at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center will be a big benefit.
"When you do defensive tactics or taser training, it's still kind of crowded," he said. "And the nice thing is going out to Indian Hills and having a place to really train in. It's just really kind of exciting what they're looking to do."