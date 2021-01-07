OTTUMWA — When Indian Hills Community College finalized a strategic plan for the next three years, one of the items at the forefront was community engagement.
College president Matt Thompson will be wasting no time, literally, handling some of those responsibilities.
Over the course of 15 days beginning Monday, Thompson will be holding virtual meetings with all 10 counties in the college's enrollment area. The Zoom meetings kick off with Appanoose County, and finish with Wapello County on Jan. 26.
"We're looking for new ways to promote the college. I think it's important for some of the communities in the region to know what they can do, and how we can better serve their communities," Thompson said. "We thought that because this was the beginning of the calendar year it would work well, and we can provide information about the college, as well as get feedback."
The college has undergone some upgrades to facilities on both the Ottumwa and Centerville campuses, and those will be part of the discussion, Thompson said. He expected the meetings to last about an hour.
"I think we'll have a mix of business leaders in those communities, and some alumni as well," he said. "Maybe some school districts as well. They can all see what's happening."
Enrollment is "central to our mission," Thompson said, and the college is lagging a bit, mostly for reasons beyond their control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've talked to people who feel like high school seniors have struggled to apply, that COVID has impacted things for next fall," he said. "I think it's important that we let people know that we have the fourth-lowest tuition of any community college in Iowa."
Thompson also pointed to the workforce partnerships the college has with several counties. For example, the college is training 15 EMTs to serve in Van Buren County. He also mentioned initiatives in Wayne County, as well as the construction on a health simulation lab on the Ottumwa campus.
"Maybe there is something different in Sigourney than there is in Wayne County," Thompson said. "We adjust. The health lab can create awareness for more opportunities with our health care entities. We serve over 1,600 families a year, and a lot of them do know what success looks like county to county.
"Basically, we want to get to know names and faces," he said. "I don't want to PowerPoint people to death."
Each county has its own RSVP registration for the Zoom meeting. To register, visit www.indianhills.edu/about/updates.php.