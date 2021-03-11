OTTUMWA — The 43rd Annual Indian Hills Community College Foundation Scholarship Auction — one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Iowa — will be held on April 24, 2021, at the Indian Hills North Campus.
The auction, which was first held in 1978, was initially the main fundraiser of the Indian Hills Community College Foundation. The Foundation uses the proceeds from the auction to provide scholarships to students attending Indian Hills.
This year’s auction will have a few changes from previous years. The book booth will no longer be offered, however the plant booth will return to the event this year. The Landscape & Turfgrass program, offered on the Indian Hills Centerville Campus, will once again have plants for sale on auction day. The Culinary program will offer food on-site for purchase and the Ottumwa Noon Lions will be present from 8-10 a.m. for a pancake breakfast.
This year’s auction will still be packed with wonderful finds and incredible deals. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9 a.m. Donations are still being accepted. Contact Blaire Siems at 641-683-5115 to arrange for pick-up or delivery of an auction item.