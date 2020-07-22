OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College will offer the Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, for prospective students pursuing one of 26 academic degrees through the college.
The scholarship, which was originally founded for the 2019-20 school year, is available to any new high school student who enrolls full-time, and anyone over 20 can enroll full- or part-time.
The 26 academic degrees, ranging from nursing to skilled trades, were determined by regional demand.
According to a brochure on the program website, the goal is for at least 70 percent of the state's workforce to have education beyond high school by 2025.
New high school graduates start the process by filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and submitting it by Aug. 1. Both new students and those over 20 must meet other guidelines such as applying for other financial aid and plan to earn a credential (diploma, etc.) in the field designated as a high-demand job.
Students who receive the scholarship will be notified by the school with an award letter. They must attend orientation, meet with an advisor, remain continuously enrolled and make satisfactory academic progress.
The scholarship amounts are based on the college's tuition and, in conjunction with other federal aid, are calculated after all other aid have been taken into account. In a sense, the scholarship fills in the gaps to completely cover the cost of tuition.
If a student initially receives the Last-Dollar Scholarship as a recent high school graduate, that student may receive it for five full-time semesters. For an adult student who received it, that student may receive it for eight part-time semesters or full-time equivalent.
For more information on the scholarship, visit www.indianhills.edu/LDS. To apply for any of the 26 qualifying programs visits www.indianhills.edu/apply, or contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@indianhills.edu, or by phone at (641) 683-4265.