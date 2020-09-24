OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Community College Theater will be presenting "Auntie Mame" Oct. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. in the St. John Auditorium.
The performances are free to the public, but seating is limited to less than 100 tickets per show, and patrons are encourage to reserve their tickets ahead of time by calling (641) 683-5144. Audience members will be required to wear masks throughout the production.
"Preparing for this show for performance has been a challenge," said director Dr. Jennifer Boyenga. "It was originally scheduled for April of this year, but due to COVID-19, we were unable to perform. We have reduced the cast from 26 to 13, and we are performing in face shields.
"But the show must go on!"
The play, written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, is based on a 1955 novel by Patrick Dennis, and focuses on the adventures of a young boy growing up with his sometimes-odd, but always loving, aunt, his only living relative.
Dr. Ray Slavens, the show's technical director, said the play is one of his favorites.
"It has been fun watching our students bring the characters to life as they learn about 20th century behavior, like how to sit properly in a dress," he said. "It's carpe diem theme is one that appeals to a wide audience."
Cedar Rapids native Troy Neumann and Ottumwa native David Halvorsen portray Patrick, who is sent with his nanny and housekeeper Norah Muldoon (played by Amber Lindley of Oskaloosa), to live in Manhattan with his madcap Auntie Mame (played by Shannon Garrels of Bloomfield). Mame has great plans for Patrick's cultural enlightenment, but they are thwarted by Dwight Babcock (played by Dylan Baldwin of Ottumwa). The battle for Patrick's future provides the central conflict of the play.
Along the way, several of Mame's friends and acquaintances appear, including:
• Best friend and Broadway star Vera Charles (played by Jorge Saavedra of Wapello)
• Love interest Beauregard Jackson Pickett Burnside (played by Tate Padilla of Albia)
• Butler and chauffeur Ito (played by Griffin Berndt of New London)
• Amorous Irish poet Brian O'Bannion (played by Joseph Culp of Pleasantville)
• Catty southern belle Sally Cato (played by Shannon Saeger of Packwood)
• Bourgeois Claude Upson (played by Caleb Dalby of Ottumwa)
• Mame's decorator Pegeen Ryan (played by Alexandra Young of Ottumwa)
• Patrick's avante-garde school teacher Ralph Devine (played by Zachary Thomas of Greeley, Colorado)
Technical support for the production is provided by sound technician Lily Arney of Ottumwa, light board operator Zachary Tarr of Oskaloosa, backstage assistant Joel Courtney of Oskaloosa, and costume assistant Jaryn Froah of Bloomfield.