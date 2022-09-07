OTTUMWA — South Ottumwa Savings Bank has selected the IHCC men's and women’s wrestling teams as the Kiddie Parade Grand Marshals for the 2022 Oktoberfest Kiddie Parade.
The programs were established in 2019 and have quickly become nationally recognized at the NJCAA level. In its first year, the men’s program won the North Central District Championship and finished eight at the NJCAA National Championships. In year two, the Warrior program put its first-ever individual into a national title match and again finished eighth nationally.
The women’s program has set the bar for all two-year programs across the country, winning the team and dual national championships in consecutive years. Three individual national champions were crowned in the first year and five in the second. In total, the men’s and women’s programs have tallied 35 All-American honors and 19 Scholar All-American honors for their excellence in the classroom.
“When choosing a Grand Marshal, we look for an individual or group of individuals that have had a positive impact on the kids in our community or someone our kids can look up to," South Ottumwa Savings Bank marketing officer Suzie Morrison said. "We feel that IHCC is such an asset to our community and their athletic programs are top notch. We are excited to have these young men and women as our Grand Marshals for 2022."
To register for the Kiddie Parade, email JumpinJungleClub@sosb-ia.com until Sept. 30 at noon.
