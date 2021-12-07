When people show off their historical artifacts to Erin Kraus, really only one word comes to mind.
"Pride," she said. "I think that's exactly what it is."
Now, Kraus will be just as proud to show people what she's seen.
Kraus, the new director of the Iowa Heartland History Connection, and her staff are gearing up for a "soft" opening of the new building on Farm Credit Drive. Maybe there is no better way to open than to feature two of the most important landmarks in American history — World War I and the women's movement of the early 20th century.
The war and the movement will be temporary exhibits showcasing the local connections to both occasions. The soft opening begins Thursday and runs through Monday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day, and there is free admission to the IHHC. After Sunday, there is a nominal fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children.
The opening is also part of a joint venture with Iowa State University Extension to celebrate the state's 175th anniversary on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There are also exhibits to recognize that occasion, including a salute to the local music industry with old violins and a Steinway piano, an agriculture exhibit, a hospital exhibit, and others.
The permanent exhibits, however, won't happen until the spring, Kraus said.
Kraus, who took over the IHHC, formerly the Wapello County Historical Society, in late September, is excited about where the IHHC is going and what it will show as it reopens.
"We've done a really good job putting these exhibits together, and we have a very dedicated team of volunteers that absolutely love coming in and working on this stuff every day. We've been working on them for months," Kraus said. "They're very passionate about what they do, and I'm thankful to have a team of people like that."
One of Kraus's personal favorites of the World War I exhibit are four mortar shells that a local soldier engraved designs into to pass the time away during the war in France.
She's also proud of the women's exhibit, which spotlights not only the women's suffrage movement, but also how local women have built on that to carve out successful careers in business, entertainment and other avenues.
"The beautiful thing about our collections is that all of these things were already in our collection. We didn't have to seek out anyone and say, 'OK, we're doing an exhibit on World War I. Let's go find stuff,'" Kraus said. "As a new director, it's more exciting because I got to come in and look at everything with fresh eyes. It's so cool.
"And then, we have have to put on this display, and it's just been a joy," she said. "When people hear about us, it usually results in them donating. So a lot of the really exciting stuff we have has been donated."
The building was still in the final stages of a remodel, but there will be a children's area as well, which Kraus has big plans for.
"We're still coming up with ideas because we want to get the exhibits up right now," she said. "But we're thinking about story times, and paint parties, a night at the museum kind of thing."
Kraus wants the region to come see what's on display, not just Wapello County.
"We want to get people in the door and excited about everything we're doing," she said. "We are not just an Ottumwa museum. We have objects from the whole region and surrounding counties, so we really want to broaden our horizons that way.
"We would like to expand in the future as well," she said. "The collection is huge, and we've got some amazing things so we can showcase so much more."