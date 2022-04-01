OTTUMWA — The Iowa Heartland History Connection is celebrating new exhibits in a new museum location with a new director, Erin Naylor, at its grand opening April 30.
The day will begin at 9 a.m., with the research library's dedication in honor of Charles and Darleen Ayres at the back of he building. The museum is located at 700 Farm Credit Drive.
The museum's ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m., and visitors can then explore newly created exhibits and the gift shop. The museum will be open until 4 p.m. the day of the grand opening and from noon-3 p.m. May 1.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13, under age 4 are free.
"The Iowa Heartland History Connection is striving to display and tell the story of the history of southeastern Iowa to our diverse community," said Tom Leinhauser, the organization’s president.
For more information about the grand opening and the museum, contact Naylor at director@iaheartland.org or (641) 682-8676.