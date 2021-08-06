ImpactLife, a blood provider to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, is expanding its hours at its donor center on 1007 E. Pennsylvania Ave. to seven days a week.
Under the new hours, the center will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Sundays from 7-11 a.m.
"We're pleased to expand scheduling opportunities for our donors in Ottumwa," said Courtney Jones, Manager, Donor Services. "Platelets have to be used within just five days of donation. It's important to have new donations on Sundays that can be tested and ready to deliver to hospitals the following week."
ImpactLife is the provider of blood components to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, and collects donations on mobile blood drives as well as 20 fixed-site donor centers across the service region.
To schedule an appointment, call (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org. Residents can also schedule through the ImpactLife app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).