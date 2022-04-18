OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Market will begin its inaugural season Saturday with a large local flavor.
Hosted by St. Paul Lutheran Church on North Court Street and sponsored by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, this outdoor market aims to provide an economical opportunity for local artists, growers, crafters, food vendors, small businesses, collectors and more to share their goods while bringing the community together in a family friendly festive environment.
More than a traditional farmers market, and not in competition with those existing, the Ottumwa Community Market will run the snd and fourth Saturdays of each month from Saturday through Oct. 22. Starting at 8 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m., the market will operate rain or shine, though organizers reserve the right to cancel due to severe weather activity.
The market will host a free outdoor music series with special guests performing live from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Open mic is planned for 8-10 a.m., giving a chance to feature new and seasoned musicians who’d like to share their talents with Ottumwa.
Free children’s activities are also a focus to truly make the event family friendly. Food trucks and vendors are also reserving their dates to bring delicious local eats to attendees.
Ottumwa Community Market is the brain child of community members who saw the need for an outdoor market experience bringing unity and opportunity to our community.
Saturday's even will feature musical guest and Ottumwan Tom Shadonix, bringing his fiddling expertise to the market. Free hot dogs, while supplies last, will be available to attendees and fun activities for kids happen all day.
For those interested in being a vendor, musical guest or sponsor, contact communitymarketottumwa@gmail.com.