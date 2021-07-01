OTTUMWA — Despite falling on a weekend, the Independence Day holiday is creating changes to the city’s schedule when it is observed Monday.
Monday closures include city of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, the Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices, the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office, and the Ottumwa Public Library. Additionally, all Wapello County offices will be closed on Monday.
Rather than closing, some offices and departments have adjusted their schedule. The City Building Code and Inspections Department will be open reduced hours next week, operating 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open until noon Saturday and be closed Monday.
Trash and recycling normally collected on Mondays will be moved to Tuesday next week. All yard wast, bulky items and county trash and recycling will be collected Thursday.
The Beach Ottumwa is scheduled to operate its normal hours of noon to 8 p.m. on Independence Day; however, park hours are subject to change due to weather.