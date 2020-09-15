OTTUMWA — The idea of an indoor sports complex in Ottumwa has been hanging around for years. A presentation to the Ottumwa school board Monday night indicates that the project is moving toward reality.
TJ Heller, CEO of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, told board members that feasibility studies on both indoor and outdoor sports complexes have been conducted in recent years. The outdoor study indicated that it would not make sense to build brand-new, but “there was a huge opportunity for an indoor sports complex.”
“We are now beginning a phase to where we got bids back, we’ve got an idea of what it looks like,” Heller said.
The proposed complex, at 60,000 square feet, includes three basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a baseball/softball infield, batting cages, the potential for a wrestling/gymnastics room and a second story for a potential tenant to fill.
The specifications were a result of the feasibility study, which Heller said was a partnership between GOPIP, the city, Wapello County, the school system and community businesses.
Board member Morgan Brown asked what the needs from the school district were for the project. Heller said he doesn’t have specific information on that yet but indicated coming discussions would determine the school’s needs.
Brown then asked if the project would be feasible without the school district.
“It’s feasible but it makes it much more difficult,” Heller said.
Throughout his presentation, Heller put an emphasis on the long-term sustainability of the project. “It is important that this remains sustainable long-term,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to cover our operating cost on a routine basis.”
That plays into the estimated $8.5 million price tag. Heller said that cost, in addition to construction, also includes bringing in a consultation firm to manage the facility for the first year as well as covering any budget shortfalls in the first three years.
“The performance study showed it would break even in three years,” Heller told the board.
“Let me be clear that this is all proposed right now. There are still steps that need to be taken for this to move forward,” he added.
That includes establishing a location for the facility. Heller said the proposed location, based on studies of several possibilities, is the green space adjacent to The Beach Ottumwa.
“We have not got approval yet on the location,” he said. “For us to even be able to build there, we would need city council approval, and we have not done that yet.”
Board member Nancy Manson asked about a possible timeline for the proposed project.
Heller said the project is looking at a six-month fundraising phase followed by a six-month construction timeline. “If everything worked in a perfect world, which it’s not a perfect world, but if it was, we could actually have this open by October of next year.”
He said preliminary bids have gone out to determine the estimated cost but the project has not gone out for official bidding yet.
Heller said the next phase is three months of a silent “soft ask” for funds, where GOPIP would collect letters of intent, then when the fundraising goes public they would have some numbers collected to show interest in the project.
“Its been a need for a long time for us,” said board member Brian Jones. “I’m glad to see you taking the step and the initiative to get it done because we’re behind as far as other towns, and we need this.”
“I think this is very exciting,” agreed board member Christina Schark. “I think Ottumwa’s needed this for a long time. When you travel to other school facilities, they all have this, so I think it’s exciting.”
Heller told the board he hoped to come back at a later date with some next steps and the possibility of school partnerships on the agenda.
“This is a project that’s been talked about for years,” he said. “It’s a project that’s exciting to the community, and there’s going to be a lot of questions about this. I understand that.”