DES MOINES — Pork production in the state of Iowa has reached something of a critical crossroads.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused outbreaks at several pork processing plants in the state, causing many to call for those plants to be closed. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, however, has continued to state just how important it is to keep those plants open.
“It is essential that we not only protect the workforce, but that we keep our processing plants open so we can keep the food supply chain moving,” Reynolds said on Tuesday. “Otherwise, we’re going to really be dealing with some significant issues going forward, not only on the from a food supply, protein effort, but really even the cost of food as well.”
The impact of COVID-19 has caused hog values to plummet, creating a financial disaster for pork producers nationwide who face a collective $5 billion loss for the remainder of the year. The suspension of pork packing plant operations and rising employee absenteeism due to the coronavirus exacerbated an existing harvest facility capacity challenge due to a labor shortage in rural America.
With limited harvest capacity, a surplus of pigs exists, causing hog values to plunge. The loss of the food services market and the COVID-related slowdown in most export markets crashed demand and overwhelmed the cold storage of meat.
In response, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced several initiatives to assist the state’s pork producers impacted by meat processing plant closures related to COVID-19.
“The disruptions at the meat processing facilities have a ripple effect on the entire livestock industry and food supply chain,” said Naig. “We are working to get Iowa livestock producers the technical and financial resources they need as they look at all options to market and care for their animals.”
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has launched a Resources Coordination Center (RCC) to provide technical resources to pork producers impacted by meat processing plants that are running at limited capacity or have shut down. The RCC brings public and private resources together to explore every option to help producers harvest livestock and meet the protein needs of Iowans.
Livestock farmers may need to explore euthanasia, however, as a last resort to prevent animal welfare issues. Through the RCC, the department is working with the Iowa Pork Producers Association, the Pork Industry Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to provide technical assistance to impacted pork producers. Additional details will be released in the coming days.
Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University, and Dr. Steve Meyer, a pork industry economist with Kerns & Associates, estimate that hog farmers will lose nearly $37 per hog, or almost $5 billion collectively, for each hog marketed for the rest of the year. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, and after two challenging years, hog farmers were generally expecting a profitable year with industry analysts forecasting earnings of approximately $10 per hog on average for 2020.
“The pork industry is based on a just-in-time inventory system,” Roth said. “Hogs are backing up on farms with nowhere to go, leaving farmers with tragic choices to make. Dairy producers can dump milk. Fruit and vegetable growers can dump produce. But, hog farmers have nowhere to move their hogs.”
The Iowa Department of Agriculture last week requested technical and financial assistance from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). The requested financial assistance would help livestock producers recover a portion of the euthanasia and disposal costs they may incur due to disruptions in the supply chain.
“We appreciate USDA’s announcement to launch a coordination center to help bring needed resources to the states,” said Naig. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to implement solutions that meet the needs of Iowa livestock producers.”
Monday also brought the “Pass the Pork” initiative which will work with the Iowa Pork Producers Association to help pig farmers across the state donate pigs to Iowa food bank feeding programs. Local meat processors are extending their hours of operation to process and package the pork donations to help meet the growing demand for food bank and food pantry resources. Iowa food banks are getting the pork into the hands of those in need.
“At a time when Iowa pig farmers face market challenges and supply chain disruptions, they continue to look for opportunities to help those in need,” said Naig.