OTTUMWA — Law enforcement have filed weapons and escape charges against a Wapello County inmate.
David Eugene Kendrick, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of weapon in a correctional facility, a class C felony; escape from custody, a class D felony; and interference with corrections official, a serious misdemeanor.
According to court records, on Sunday a Wapello County Jail inmate identified as Kendrick used a piece of paper to prevent a cell door from locking. When a corrections officer left the intake area, Kendrick was able to leave his cell and went behind the intake officer's desk.
Court filings continue to say that Kendrick retrieved his belongings, including a hooded sweatshirt, boots and a butane lighter.
A corrections officer noticed Kendrick, stopped him, conducted a pat down search and collected the items back.
Kendrick was originally booked on a charge of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The court released him on a promise to appear for that charge. He was released after posting bond on the escape, interference and weapon charges.