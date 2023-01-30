OTTUMWA — State and county inspectors have noted violations at local restaurants and hotel establishments in recent inspections.
The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and are publicly available. Below is a roundup of more serious violations found during inspections of area establishments, but full reports of all inspections can be found online at iowa.safefoodinspection.com.
State officials caution that inspection reports are “a snapshot of the day and time of the inspection,” and most violations are corrected on the spot before the inspector leaves the facility. Inspections are conducted either by food specialists of the DIA or local health departments.
Las Palmas Bar & Grill, 321 E. Second St., Ottumwa: During a Dec. 30 inspection, multiple violations were noted. Among them was a repeated violation of using the kitchen’s hand-washing sink for other tasks. A container of food in the walk-in cooler was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance and multiple fresh jalapeños were observed soiled with a mold-like substance. Raw shell eggs and chicken were stored above ready-to-eat foods and raw beef in a walk-in cooler. Beef on hot holding line received an internal temperature of approximately 120 degrees, which was corrected on-site by the person in charge reheating beef to above 165 degrees.
Pizza Ranch, 1791 Venture Drive, Ottumwa: During a Jan. 3 inspection, multiple violations were noted. Among them was a repeated violation regarding proper cold-holding temperatures because the reach-in cooler in kitchen area was not maintaining a temperature of 41 degrees or below. This was corrected on-site by either discarding food or relocating it to a walk-in cooler.
During the inspection, a chicken prep employee went from raw chicken to ready-to-eat chicken without washing their hands in between. A thermometer used to take the temperature of cooked chicken dropped on the kitchen floor, and an employee picked up the thermometer, wiped it off, but did not sanitize it before re-using. In both cases, the person in charge voluntarily discarded the chicken. Chicken on the hot-holding line was found to have an internal temperature of between 123 and 132 degrees. Chicken in the reach-in cooler received an internal temperature of 57 degrees and internal chicken received a temperature of approximately 54 degrees. The out-of-temperature chicken was discarded during the visit.
Front Runners, 837 Church St., Ottumwa: During a Dec. 30 inspection, six violations were noted. The facility did not employ a Certified Food Protection Manager, and was ordered to have at least one person on staff certified by June 30, 2023. The restaurant was given until Jan. 9 to have at least one individual with management and supervisory authority registered for the exam. Inspectors observed raw pork being stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. The person in charge moved the raw pork.
Bubba-Q’s LLC, 1110 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa: During a Jan. 4 inspection, a state inspector noted the restaurant had a repeat violation regarding keeping food beyond its shelf life. Multiple items in a reach-in cooler were observed to be present that were beyond their seven-day shelf life and were discarded. An inspector also noted that raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. The person in charge moved the raw beef to a lower shelf to prevent cross-contamination.
Happy Joe’s Pizza, 315 Church St., Ottumwa: Multiple cockroach and ant-like inspects were found alive and dead in several areas by inspectors during a Dec. 16 visit. The inspection was triggered by a non-illness complaint regarding pests, and the complaint was deemed to be verified. The facility voluntarily closed with orders that an inspector would re-inspect the facility before re-opening. The inspection report noted that no employees were certified as a food production manager and that employees were not properly trained on multiple items including hand-washing practices, cross-contamination and food holding temperatures. Multiple employees were observed washing hands in a bucket of soap and bleach as their hand-washing procedure. Raw shell eggs were found stored above ready-to-eat foods in a walk-in cooler. A can opener was soiled with a buildup of food debris. Several foods were discarded for being out of temperature. The establishment was re-inspected on Dec. 20 and allowed to reopen. No ant- or cockroach-like insects were found during the re-inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.